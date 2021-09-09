SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of SMART Global worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

