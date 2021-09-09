SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,151.00

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $5,151.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00004008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00130604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00196297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.71 or 0.07242668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,848.08 or 0.99847120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00715072 BTC.

About SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCredit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCredit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

