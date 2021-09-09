Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.12.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

