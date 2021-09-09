Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.44)-($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.59.

NYSE SMAR traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.92. 69,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. Smartsheet has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

