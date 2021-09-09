Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 124,652 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124,652 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYKE. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

SYKE opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $448.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

