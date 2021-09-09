Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,050 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

