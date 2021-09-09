Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 902 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,420,000 after purchasing an additional 490,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,765 shares of company stock valued at $30,190,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.88. The stock had a trading volume of 185,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,054. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

