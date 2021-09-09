Smith Salley & Associates Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 249,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.