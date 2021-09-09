Smith Salley & Associates Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.57. 863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

