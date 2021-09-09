Smith Salley & Associates Has $6.95 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vontier were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vontier by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vontier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 7,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.