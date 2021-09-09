Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after buying an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.13. 60,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

