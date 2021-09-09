Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0985

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $211.40 million and $144.50 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00060359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00166186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

