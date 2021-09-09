Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.34

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 2953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.