Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $318.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.30. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

