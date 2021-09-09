Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

