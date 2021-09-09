Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Several research firms have commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of SHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,551. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.