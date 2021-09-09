Souders Financial Advisors Buys 316 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

Netflix stock traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $599.48. 142,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $538.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $265.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

