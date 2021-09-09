Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 204.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.50. 20,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

