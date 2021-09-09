Souders Financial Advisors Has $9.02 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.02. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

