Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 3,451 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,807,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 615,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,499 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

