Souders Financial Advisors Sells 678 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

