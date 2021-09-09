Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

SSBK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

