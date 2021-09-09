SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,479,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,297,000 after buying an additional 208,190 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,144,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,591,000.

CWB opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $65.48 and a 1-year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

