SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.73. 38,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,469. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $80.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

