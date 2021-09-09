SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 153,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,153,562 shares.The stock last traded at $77.49 and had previously closed at $78.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

