Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00080039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.00389988 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

