Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.60

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPMYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.