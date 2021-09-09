Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMYY traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

