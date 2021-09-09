Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $35.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. 129,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

