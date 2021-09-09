Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,706 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,098. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -278.11 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

