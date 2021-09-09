SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $160.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $137.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 180,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $11,392,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

