St. Louis Trust Co Sells 25,004 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

AAPL stock opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

