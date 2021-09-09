STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.75

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 1048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

