Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAN. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 60,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £269,400 ($351,972.82).

Shares of STAN stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 452.50 ($5.91). The stock had a trading volume of 6,073,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,132. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 478.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

