Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $118.04 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.