Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

STWD stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 82,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

