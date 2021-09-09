Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $12,069,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,857 shares of company stock worth $26,053,020. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.