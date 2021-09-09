Stelac Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $1,399,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in PayPal by 4.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 49.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $287.54. The stock had a trading volume of 260,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.76 and a 200 day moving average of $268.80. The stock has a market cap of $337.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

