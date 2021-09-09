Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.90. 15,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,953. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

