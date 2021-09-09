Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after acquiring an additional 140,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.10. 5,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

