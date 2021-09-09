Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.61 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 467,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,805,000 after buying an additional 420,029 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.57. 6,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,793. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.38. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

