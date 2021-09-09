Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 873 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.62. 8,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,984. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.