Stellar Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00062404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00187633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00087144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,820 coins and its circulating supply is 23,677,838,442 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

