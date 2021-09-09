Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $16.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.89 million to $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. 398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $256.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.