Stéphane Lavigne Sells 26,966 Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,893,912.38.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.33.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDI shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.