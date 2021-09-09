Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 160,465 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584,660 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.50% of FireEye worth $72,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 148,990 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FireEye by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in FireEye by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,023 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 2,878 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 98,878 shares of company stock worth $1,730,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 88,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,353. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

