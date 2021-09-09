Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,427 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $63,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $35,512,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 217,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.59. 19,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,787. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

