Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $47.53 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,102 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $47,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $468.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,311. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $470.05. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,684 shares of company stock worth $20,123,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

