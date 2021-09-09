Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 75,320 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,320 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $65,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

TTWO stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.79. 9,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,927. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

