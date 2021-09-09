Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 80,111 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,111 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $76,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $124.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

